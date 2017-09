Kyrgyzstan ’s athletes took second place at the WDSF International Open Latin Adult in Tallinn, the Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, in the category of «adults, latin, open class», the dancing couple Artem Semerenko and Valeriya Kachalko took the second place.

43 couples from 15 countries took part in the tournament on September 23.