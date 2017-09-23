All boiler houses in Osh are ready for heating season

In the city of Osh all 78 boiler-houses of the municipal enterprise «Teplosnabzhenie» are completely ready for winter. This was reported by the press office of the southern capital.

According to its information, the reconstruction of the boiler houses along Lenin Street , 125, near the musical school named after Niyazaly Boroshev and in the microdistrict «Kerme-Too» near the school with the same name was completed.

The works on the reconstruction of the boiler-houses for 25 percent are financed from the local budget and by 75 — at the expense of the own funds of the municipal enterprise «Teplosnabzhenie».