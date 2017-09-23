EEU to support export-oriented enterprises

The Eurasian Economic Union plans to support industrial enterprises oriented to export products outside the EEU. This was reported in the Eurasian Economic Commission.

It is noted that following the results of the first half of 2017, exports of manufacturing products of the Union countries increased by 29 percent. To preserve the dynamics, the EEU is developing a draft recommendation to the EEU states on measures to promote joint products of priority industries to third country markets. The draft document was approved at a meeting of the Industry Advisory Committee.

One such measure is compensation to manufacturers of joint production of a part of the costs connected with its transportation and certification. Support measures also include compensation for development costs, the introduction of international standards, transportation to third-country markets, participation in exhibitions and fairs.