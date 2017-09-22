Ministry of Culture budgets over 2 million soms for arrival of Uzbek delegation

More than two million soms were budgeted by the Ministry of Culture for the arrival of the delegation from Uzbekistan . Public Procurement Department reported.

It is planned to allocate 1.1 million soms for accommodation of members of the creative delegation on October 5- 7 in the center of Bishkek and 546,400 soms — for accommodation and meals on October 7- 8 in Osh . Costs for transport services and air travel Bishkek — Osh are also planned.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan will host Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in October 2017. It is planned to hold days of Uzbek cinema, meetings dedicated to the art, work of writers, poets of the two countries.