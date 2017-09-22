Bishkekteploenergo to start using solar energy

«Bishkekteploenergo» will start using solar energy, the press service of the mayor’s office informed.

According to it, today, on September 22, a presentation of solar collectors was held on the territory of the enterprise.

There were experimentally installed 364 flat solar collectors with a capacity of 1.4 kW / h each, the total capacity is 0.518 MW, or 0.445 Gcal / hour. At the same time, natural gas saving will amount to 124,800 cubic meters per year for the amount of 2.2 million soms at the current tariff. In total, Gagarin’s boiler house provides with thermal energy the bathhouse No. 5, kindergarten No. 141, secondary school No. 55, vocational schools No. 20, 94, 91; as well as four dormitories and residential subscribers.

Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov added that taking into account the experience from the work done before the beginning of the upcoming heating season, it is planned to install additional collectors in the boiler room in Orto-Sai village .

«When using solar collectors, the amount of fuel burned decreases, and the amount of harmful emissions to the atmosphere decreases accordingly. In addition, the constant increase in energy prices makes us think about ways to save money. To implement this project, the Board of the Republican Fund for Environmental Protection allocated 10.6 million soms on co-financing terms. The total cost of the project is 14.8 million soms,» the mayor said.