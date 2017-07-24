First Kyrgyzstan-China railway project was unprofitable for country

The first project of Kyrgyzstan-China railway was unprofitable for the country. The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told journalists today, explaining why he opposed the construction.

According to him, initially, the project provided that the railroad comes from Torugart and immediately goes to Jalal-Abad, and there is no land in the Kyrgyz territory to build a station, even for unloading the cars. It turned out that the railroad would carry goods from China to Uzbekistan . That is why the president opposed such a project.