Atambayev not afraid to deploy 2nd Russian military base

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev admitted that he was not afraid of deploying the second Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. However, he is not sure that this will happen in the near future.

According to the President, he proposed to open a second base, but not to increase the number of troops at the first. Almazbek Atambayev is sure that the base should be on the border with Tajikistan, because there is a «bad situation» there.

«This should already be decided by Russia, because it requires a lot of money. It is unlikely to be built. We need to strengthen our armed forces. Russia helps us in this, thousands of tons of military equipment needed are delivered. We will also receive two planes soon, which Russia also gives us," Almazbek Atambayev said.

«Why would not I be afraid to deploy the second base on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan? Russia does not need our territory. It has its own. Demographic problems begin there. Russia is not going to seize our territory," the President added.
