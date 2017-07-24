Kyrgyzstan to have new Prime Minister in mid-August

New Prime Minister will appear in Kyrgyzstan in mid-August, when Sooronbay Jeenbekov is registered as a presidential candidate. President Almazbek Atambayev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the head of the Cabinet is not obliged to step down from office as soon as he is nominated as a presidential candidate: the CEC may not register him for some reason. The Prime Minister can fulfill his duties till the inauguration.

«I resigned as prime minister after I became president, because there were big games. Now the country is different. The Prime Minister will leave his post after registration as a presidential candidate. Different people promise to raise the economy, but this is not true. The Prime Minister has all the powers in this direction now. In mid-August, the coalition of the parliamentary majority will elect a new prime minister and the Cabinet of Ministers. I think this government will work till the next parliamentary elections. Calm down, the administrative resource will be used for it, «Almazbek Atambayev assured.