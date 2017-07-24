MegaCom to be sold for amount offered by potential buyers

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told that MegaCom will be sold for the amount that potential buyers would offer. This will be a direct auction.

According to him, in the near future the State Property Management Fund should publish a new announcement. At the same time, those wishing to buy the company should themsleves voice the amount they can offer for the mobile operator.

The government should take responsibility for the sale of the ill-fated MegaCom. Almazbek Atambayev