Kyrgyzstan finds "thread" to punish Maxim Bakiyev

«We found a thread on case of Maxim Bakiyev — solution of the issue. We think that he will get, even there, in England, due penalty, and quite a serious one," President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at a press conference today.

According to him, now he can not voice the details, because there is such a thing as a state secret. At the same time, the head of state is sure that the chance appeared, and the country will not lose it.

«This is one of the most important issues for me. We have lost some decisions because there was large stolen money. I must admit that sabotage was also taking place. We see that even in the provisional government, many thought how to continue Bakiyev’s business. Now we have a chance. Maxim can not get out this time, «Almazbek Atambayev promised.
