Kyrgyz citizens win 386 medals in 1st half of year

During the first half of the year, national athletes won 386 medals at major international sports events. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports with reference to the deputy head of the department Kanatbek Arpachiev reported.

It is specified that these are 114 gold, 116 silver and 156 bronze medals.

According to the deputy head of the agency, during the reporting period the agency conducted 95 sports events, athletes were sent to 106 international competitions. 63 training camps were organized, including 20 — outside Kyrgyzstan.