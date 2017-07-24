14:51
+34
USD 68.85
EUR 80.21
RUB 1.17
English

5 children left without care of parents returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

Five children, whom were left without parental care, were returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the age of repatriated children is from 3 to 12 months old. «All of them were examined by doctors and placed in orphanages. Now we will conduct work to find the parents or relatives to reunite them with the biological family," the head of the Department for Protection of Family and Children under the Ministry Zhanyl Dzhumabaeva noted.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, eight children have been returned to their homeland since early 2017.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
ISIL recruiter from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 6 years in Russian penal colony
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan swindler detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan allowed to work as drivers in Russia with their licenses
368 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from diabetes
Migrants' remittances increase by $ 61 million over month
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 8 years in jail of Russia for terrorism
Russia appeals to CIS countries with question of sending military to Syria
Two children killed in Batken
Russians become professionals in Kyrgyz language
Vladimir Putin supports use of Kyrgyz driving licenses in Russia
Popular
Liglass Trading makes official statement Liglass Trading makes official statement
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ