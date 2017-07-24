5 children left without care of parents returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

Five children, whom were left without parental care, were returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan . Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the age of repatriated children is from 3 to 12 months old. «All of them were examined by doctors and placed in orphanages. Now we will conduct work to find the parents or relatives to reunite them with the biological family," the head of the Department for Protection of Family and Children under the Ministry Zhanyl Dzhumabaeva noted.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, eight children have been returned to their homeland since early 2017.