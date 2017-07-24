14:52
Almazbek Atambayev about presidential ambitions of Chynybai Tursunbekov

«If Chynybai Tursunbekov does not agree with the decision of SDPK congress, he must withdraw from the party," President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at a press conference today.

According to him, Chynybai Tursunbekov worked long enough, was a good leader of the faction. «There is no man who does not make any mistakes. When SDPK was looking for a candidate, they asked me for advice, I offered to conduct an opinion poll. We conducted three opinion polls. The first was Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the second was Sapar Isakov," Almazbek Atambayev said.
