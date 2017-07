3.5-point earthquake was recorded at 2.13 a .m. today in Chon-Alai district of Osh region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the epicenter was located in Tajikistan .

The intensity of tremors reached 3 points in Alai village of Chon-Alai district, in Kara-Teyit and Karamyk — 2.5 points. Victims and destruction were not reported.