The Central Election Commission registered four authorized representatives of presidential candidates Kamchybek Tashiyev, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Rita Karasartova and Toktaym Umetaliyeva.

Recall, presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15. The nomination of presidential candidates will end on August 1. As of today, 37 people announced their desire to participate in the presidential race. They include 30 self-nominees. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.