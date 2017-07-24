11:43
MP Iskhak Masaliyev also runs for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

MP from Onuguu-Progress faction Iskhak Masaliev will run for presidency. He will be nominated from the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, which he heads.

In the case of election to the main political post of the country, Iskhak Masaliev promised to work honestly and openly. He also intends to analyze the privatization program and transfer strategic objects to the state balance.

Earlier, the CEC received 37 applications — 30 from self-nominees and seven decisions of the political parties and movements on nomination of their leaders.

Procedure for nomination of candidates for the presidency will be completed on August 1. The elections will be held on October 15.
