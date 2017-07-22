Prosecutor of Bishkek resigns after a year in office

The prosecutor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Beishekeev resigned. He worked as the head of Bishkek supervisory body for one year — he was appointed on July 20, 2016.

It is known that Beishekeev resigned voluntarily — in connection with retirement.

Kubanychbek Beishekeev represented the state prosecution in the criminal case of MP Omurbek Tekebayev, accused of corruption. His challenge was demanded by the lawyers of the defendants. However, judge Aybek Ernis uulu did not grant this petition. Later, the state prosecution was represented in court by Zhagonkhir Botobaev.