Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Kamchybek Tashiev file applications to CEC

The Central Election Commission received the decision of the extraordinary (11th) Congress of the Patriotic Party Ata-Jurt dated July 18 on nomination of ex-speaker Akhmatbek Keldibekov and former deputy of the Parliament Kamchybek Tashiev as presidential candidates. They are both co-chairmen of the political organization.

Up to date, the CEC received 30 applications from citizens on self-nomination and 6 decisions of political parties on nomination of their representatives for participation in the election campaign.

The total number of candidates is 36.

Applications will be accepted until August 1. The elections will be held on October 15.