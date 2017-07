Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won 3 more medals at the Asian Championship among the cadets. The United World Wrestling reported.

The competition continues in Bangkok city (Thailand). On July 21, national athletes won one gold, silver and bronze award. Nurtanzin Kerinberdi became the Asian champion in the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in the weight category of 50 kilograms. Marlen Asikeyev (58 kg) won bronze medal. Nuraida Anarkulova (56 kg) became a silver medalist at the tournament in women’s wrestling.

Our cadets won 5 medals on the 1st day of the championship. In the final team rating, the team of Kyrgyzstan became the third in Greco-Roman wrestling, being after the teams of Iran and Kazakhstan. On July 22, five sets of awards were played at the women’s wrestling tournament, three — at freestyle tournament.