CEC registers 17 authorized representatives of presidential candidates

The CEC registered 17 authorized representatives of 4 presidential candidates. The decision was made today at its meeting.

So, Nurbek Tursunbaev, Rakhimbek Tekeshov, Nurdin Sheishenaliyev, Bela Kulumbaeva, Nurzhamal Tokombaeva, Aybek Daniyarov were registered as representatives of Taalatbek Masadykov.

Another candidate, Arslanbek Maliyev, will be represented by Erkin Anarbaev, Abdrazak Saksanbaev, Tashtanbek Asanaliev.

Sadyr Japarov, who submitted documents to CEC the day before, decided that his representatives will be Muratbek Mambetkulov and Davletbek Japarov. Another well-known and scandalous politician — Azimbek Beknazarov appointed Keneshbek Aitikeev, Cholponbek Abykeev, Kubanychbek Duisheev, Aibek Buzurmankulov, Kadyrali Koshaliev and Abdrakhman Alymbayev his representatives.