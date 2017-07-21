17:05
+32
USD 68.85
EUR 79.21
RUB 1.17
English

CEC registers 17 authorized representatives of presidential candidates

The CEC registered 17 authorized representatives of 4 presidential candidates. The decision was made today at its meeting.

So, Nurbek Tursunbaev, Rakhimbek Tekeshov, Nurdin Sheishenaliyev, Bela Kulumbaeva, Nurzhamal Tokombaeva, Aybek Daniyarov were registered as representatives of Taalatbek Masadykov.

Another candidate, Arslanbek Maliyev, will be represented by Erkin Anarbaev, Abdrazak Saksanbaev, Tashtanbek Asanaliev.

Sadyr Japarov, who submitted documents to CEC the day before, decided that his representatives will be Muratbek Mambetkulov and Davletbek Japarov. Another well-known and scandalous politician — Azimbek Beknazarov appointed Keneshbek Aitikeev, Cholponbek Abykeev, Kubanychbek Duisheev, Aibek Buzurmankulov, Kadyrali Koshaliev and Abdrakhman Alymbayev his representatives.

Recall, presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15. The nomination of presidential candidates will end on August 1. As of today, 35 people have voiced their desire to participate in the presidential race. There are 29 self-nominees among them. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Toktaiym Umetalieva runs for presidency again
One more presidential candidate in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov submits documents to CEC as presidential candidate
Official representatives of 5 presidential candidates approved
Another scandal. Kazakhstan accused of support of Temir Sariev
Two more women decide to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
36 polling stations to be opened abroad for 2017 presidential elections
CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov spends most of all from electoral fund
Receipt of applications from presidential candidates to end on July 31
Popular
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ