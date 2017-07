A sculpture, which was awarded the State Prize named after Gapar Aitiev, was installed in the Center of Nomadic Culture named after Kurmandjan Datka on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake .

An unusual exhibit, named «Helmet of the Nomad» on the order of the ancient Siberian motives, was made of bronze in 1993 in Denmark by sculptor Muratbek Zhumaliev.