14:31
+32
USD 68.85
EUR 79.21
RUB 1.17
English

Toktaiym Umetalieva runs for presidency again

The head of NGOs Association Toktaiym Umetalieva submitted documents to the CEC. The Central Election Commission informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the members of the working group, Umetalieva is a self-nominated candidate.

Thus, 35 people are already running for the main post of the country. 29 of them, including Umetalieva, are self-nominees. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.

The CEC will accept applications from presidential candidates till August 1.

The elections will be held on October 15.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
One more presidential candidate in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov submits documents to CEC as presidential candidate
Official representatives of 5 presidential candidates approved
Another scandal. Kazakhstan accused of support of Temir Sariev
Two more women decide to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
36 polling stations to be opened abroad for 2017 presidential elections
CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov spends most of all from electoral fund
Receipt of applications from presidential candidates to end on July 31
CEC registers authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov
Popular
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ