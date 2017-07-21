Toktaiym Umetalieva runs for presidency again

The head of NGOs Association Toktaiym Umetalieva submitted documents to the CEC. The Central Election Commission informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the members of the working group, Umetalieva is a self-nominated candidate.

Thus, 35 people are already running for the main post of the country. 29 of them, including Umetalieva, are self-nominees. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.

The CEC will accept applications from presidential candidates till August 1.

The elections will be held on October 15.