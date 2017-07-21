Altai nomad camp opened in Issyk-Kul region

Almazbek Atambayev opened an exposition Altai Nomad Camp in Issyk-Kul region, located in Chon-Sary-Oi village in the territory of Kurmanjan Datka Center of Nomadic Civilization.

The exposition is located in the museum building and is dedicated to the events in the life of the Altai nomadic culture — everyday life culture. In addition to the exposition, 30 yurts are planned to be installed on the territory of the center to demonstrate the way of life of the representatives of the Altai peoples — the Kyrgyz, Bashkirs, Tatars, Kazakhs, Uighurs and others.

A separate cultural and ethnographic program with musical, dance performances and master classes of the peoples of the Altai civilization will be presented for the visitors within three days.

The exposition was developed within the framework of the International Forum «Altai Civilization and Related Peoples of the Altaic Language Family," it will last until August 31, 2017.

In the future, an open-air museum will be created there.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, construction of the pavilion «Kyrgyz Nomad Camp» will begin here in August. There will be not only the home of a nomad, people will be able to get acquainted with the history of the people.

«Yesterday, I was informed that other nomads are ready to build similar pavilions here, for example, the Tatars, the Arabs and the Kazakhs. As a result, a huge complex of nomadic civilization will be there. This museum is named after Kurmanjan Datka for a purpose. She is a vivid representative of the nomads. When she was 96 years old, the photographer asked her to take a picture on her horse. She did it with ease. That’s what she is, a Kyrgyz woman. This is a sign of gender equality. Our women were strong, they ruled the people. They never walked with bags on their heads. We have our own clothes and culture. Do not forget about it," the head of state said.

As a gift to the museum, he handed over a mask of gold and carnelian and a copy of the old geographical map.