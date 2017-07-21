11:41
One more presidential candidate in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission received another statement from a candidate for presidency. Almaz Karimov presented his candidacy to the commission as self-nominee. The Central Election Commission informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that Almaz Karimov is a native of Batken region. He is the general director of the television and radio company UTS. Earlier, the application was submitted by Sadyr Japarov, who is in jail.

Thus, 34 people are already running for the main post of the country. There are 28 self-nominees among them. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.

The CEC will accept applications from presidential candidates till August 1.

The elections will be held on October 15.
