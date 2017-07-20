18:50
Kyrgyz-Chinese Investment Fund discussed in Kyrgyzstan

Possible models for the creation of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Investment Fund were discussed in Bishkek.

Today, the First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev met with the delegation of the Silk Road Foundation to discuss the establishment of a joint cooperation fund headed by the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Yang Zejun.

The parties discussed two options for its creation — in form of a project organization and in form of a Chinese investment bank.

The first model implies creation of a fund with participation of Chinese and Kyrgyz representatives, where the Chinese side will be represented by authorized employees of the Silk Road Foundation; the Kyrgyz side will be represented by a project team of 7–8 people.

The model of the China Investment Bank assumes the establishment in Kyrgyzstan of an investment financial institution with 100 percent share of Chinese capital at the expense of the Silk Road Foundation. The status of the institute will be determined by an international agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC.
