Kyrgyz-Chinese Investment Fund discussed in Kyrgyzstan

Possible models for the creation of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Investment Fund were discussed in Bishkek.

Today, the First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev met with the delegation of the Silk Road Foundation to discuss the establishment of a joint cooperation fund headed by the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Yang Zejun.

The parties discussed two options for its creation — in form of a project organization and in form of a Chinese investment bank.

The first model implies creation of a fund with participation of Chinese and Kyrgyz representatives, where the Chinese side will be represented by authorized employees of the Silk Road Foundation; the Kyrgyz side will be represented by a project team of 7–8 people.