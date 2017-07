17 Kyrgyz citizens are kept in the special institution for temporary detention of foreign citizens in the city of Angarsk , Irkutsk region of Russia . The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reported.

It is specified that four citizens have already been issued certificates for return to their homeland.

According to the Embassy, their representatives visited the special detention center and had a conversation with the detainees of the institution, got acquainted with the regime and conditions of detention of the Kyrgyz people.