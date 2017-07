Three cars collided today at 6.00 on the 460th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road nearby Tash-Kumyr town. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There were two people in the truck, 9 passengers — in Honda Stepwgn, and six — in Honda Odyssey. Eight people died at the scene: four men, three women and a five-year-old girl.

Other three with severe injuries were taken to the hospital in Shamaldy-Sai town.