Drunk assistant prosecutor kills woman in traffic accident

At least 25 suspended criminal cases were found in a car of Daniyar Seitaliev, assistant prosecutor of the Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Law enforcement bodies informed 24.kg news agency. The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information.

Under law, all criminal cases must be kept in the office of the supervisory body.

Daniyar Seitaliev, returning from a business trip from Issyk-Kul region, got into traffic accident on the night of July 19.

His Toyota car crashed into Honda Stream car. A woman was at the wheel. She died at the scene.

«Criminal cases were confiscated from Seitaliev’s car, and the vehicle itself is on a car impound now," the Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told.

Seitaliev was detained for a month.

The Patrol Police Department also stressed that the assistant prosecutor, according to preliminary information, was drunk.
