Two more women decide to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

Two more names replenished the list of candidates for the presidential post. Two women decided to participate in the election race.

64-year-old Toktobubu Talasbayeva is the head of Uluu Chyndyk NGO. She is self-nominated candidate.

Damira Toktosunova is also a self-nominee. She is 56 years old. She works in the LLC as a consultant. Kind of activity of the company is not specified.

As of July 20, the CEC of Kyrgyzstan received 32 applications from applicants. 26 people are self-nominated candidates. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.