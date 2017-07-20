$1.3 million to be spent on vaccine against influenza for Kyrgyzstan

A vaccine against influenza will be purchased by the World Health Organization for Kyrgyzstan for $ 1.3 million. The Ministry of Health reported.

It was noted that the Deputy Minister and Chief Sanitary Doctor of the country Oleg Gorin met with representatives of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe , the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the project «Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction».

As a result of the meeting, the sides signed an agreement on supply of 105,000 doses of influenza vaccine worth more than $ 1.3 million.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan will be provided with supplies for vaccination and training of health workers.

More than 600,000 people at risk are in need of preventive vaccination, including medical workers themselves, children from orphanages and boarding schools, elderly people from homes for the elderly, pregnant, RRI children. The annual vaccination covers only 10–13 percent of the required number.

The Ministry of Health also planned, at the expense of the budget, an additional purchase of a vaccine against influenza for 81,000 people in the upcoming influenza epidemic and ARVI season. If in 2016 more than 80,000 people were vaccinated, then in 2017, more than 180,000 people will be vaccinated.