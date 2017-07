Kyrgyztest system will start operating in Kyrgyzstan on July 26. Presidential candidates will begin to pass the state language exam. This was announced today at a press conference by the Deputy Chairman of CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

According to him, schedule of the exam will be drawn up tomorrow.

«The exam will consist of four subtests. There are special certificates that determine the level of proficiency in the state language. The candidate must at least have B2 certificate, which says that he speaks the language at a level above the average. Otherwise, the CEC may refuse to register the candidate and withdraw him/her from the presidential race," Abdyzhapar Bekmatov concluded.