English

36 polling stations to be opened abroad for 2017 presidential elections

During the presidential elections, the Central Election Commission plans to open 36 polling stations abroad. Deputy Chairman of the Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told today at a press conference.

According to him, 2,300 polling stations have already been opened on the territory of the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering the issue of opening the polling stations abroad. Now, local self-government bodies send proposals for opening additional polling stations.

«Considering the level of internal migration, it is planned to open 27 more polling stations around Bishkek. Speaking about the districts, Leninsky will have eight additional stations, Oktyabrsky and Sverdlovsky districts — seven, Pervomaisky — five. Thus, the preliminary number of polling stations will reach 2,363," Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told.

In addition, CEC invited seven international organizations and 24 countries to monitor the elections.
