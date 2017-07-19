Chelyabinsk Oblast ready to participate in infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan

Governor of Chelyabinsk Oblast Boris Dubrovsky said at meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, held during the Days of Chelyabinsk Oblast in Bishkek, that the region’s enterprises are ready to participate in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the Kyrgyz Republic . Russian media reported.

«We constantly search for new niches. At the moment, Kyrgyzstan , together with its partner countries, plans to implement several important infrastructure projects. This is the construction of a railway line that will connect China and Uzbekistan and pass through Kyrgyzstan ; large-scale gas supply in the south of the republic; roads. I want to stress that such enterprises of Chelyabinsk region as Mechel, ChTPZ Group and others are ready to take part in these projects," the governor said.

Also, the Chelyabinsk Oblast is interested in the export of poultry meat and the supply of fire trucks, which are produced in the region.