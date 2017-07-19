16:19
+29
USD 69.23
EUR 79.76
RUB 1.17
English

Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan

A member of an international terrorist organization, citizen of Kyrgyzstan born in 1980, was detained at the stage of preparation for a terrorist attack within the ongoing counter-terrorism activities in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The detainee participated in an armed conflict in the Syrian-Iraqi zone, underwent subversive-combat training and planned to commit a terrorist attack in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«An improvised explosive device with damaging elements weighing 8 kilograms, components for the device — ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder, various electronic media containing extremist materials were found and confiscated during the search in the place of his residence," SCNS reported. The device detected by SCNS sappers was defused.

The investigative bodies of the State Committee initiated a criminal case under Articles 241 (illegal acquisition, sale, storage or carrying of firearms, explosive devices and explosives) and 28–226 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

The investigation is ongoing.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 8 years in jail of Russia for terrorism
Schoolchildren, students help in fight against extremism in Kyrgyzstan
Excitement around extremism in Kyrgyzstan created by authorities themselves
State has right to interfere in religion to ensure national security
17 terrorist attacks prevented in Kyrgyzstan in 2016
Active participant of terrorist activities in Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Police finds suspicious bag at railway station in Bishkek
UN estimates approximate number of IS militants
Islamic State claims responsibility for terrorist attack in London
No Kyrgyzstanis among dead in terrorist attack in London
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise