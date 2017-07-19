Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan

A member of an international terrorist organization, citizen of Kyrgyzstan born in 1980, was detained at the stage of preparation for a terrorist attack within the ongoing counter-terrorism activities in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan . Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The detainee participated in an armed conflict in the Syrian-Iraqi zone, underwent subversive-combat training and planned to commit a terrorist attack in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«An improvised explosive device with damaging elements weighing 8 kilograms , components for the device — ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder, various electronic media containing extremist materials were found and confiscated during the search in the place of his residence," SCNS reported. The device detected by SCNS sappers was defused.

The investigative bodies of the State Committee initiated a criminal case under Articles 241 (illegal acquisition, sale, storage or carrying of firearms, explosive devices and explosives) and 28–226 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic . The detainee was placed in pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

The investigation is ongoing.