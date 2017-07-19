National Bank of Kyrgyzstan enters foreign exchange market

The falling dollar rate forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market again with intervention. The bank bought dollars.

As the official website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported, the day before it carried out the third intervention in July. But, unlike the first two, it did not sell, but bought US dollars. A total of $ 7.7 million was withdrawn from the market with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 6,250 million — with calculations different from the transaction date.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has conducted eight interventions. During this time, it sold $ 39,750 million, and bought — $ 30,110 million. Thus, the net sale of dollars has formed in the amount of $ 9,640 million.