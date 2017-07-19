13:09
Representatives of Liglass Trading assure - cascade will be built

Liglass Trading representative Jiří Vojtěchovský assured reporters that the company will build two promised HPPs of the Upper Naryn cascade and will transfer the money. He stated this the day before in Naryn.

«I do not understand why the Czech Export Bank does not know about our investments in Kyrgyzstan. We visited the bank last year and early this year," Jiří Vojtěchovský said.

He told that a week after the signing of contract a group of Liglass Trading engineers arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the first exploration of the facility. At the same time, National Energy Holding provided a preliminary feasibility study of the project, which will be updated by Liglass Trading at its own expense.

«If we make a mistake and do not do what we promised, then we leave approximately $ 57 million in the authorized capital of Verhnenarynskiye GES CJSC. We pay all the taxes in full, we do not have any benefits," Jiří Vojtěchovský summed up.

He said that the head of the company Michael Smelik will come to Kyrgyzstan on July 26 and hold an official press conference to answer all the questions.
