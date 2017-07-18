CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission today registered representatives of candidates for the presidency in Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Taalatbek Masadykov and Arslanbek Maliev at its regular meeting.

It was noted that the submitted documents corresponded to all requirements; the CEC did not find any grounds for denial of registration.

Thus, presidential candidate Sooronbay Jeenbekov has 17 registered authorized persons, Taalatbek Masadykov — 3 authorized representatives, and Arslanbek Maliev — 21 authorized persons.