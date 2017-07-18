Liglass Traiding has €400 million on its account. This information was confirmed by the press service of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

It is noted that the funds are on the account in the Czech Unicredit Bank. The Committee stressed that this information about its financial capabilities was provided by Liglass Traiding itself during the tender for small HPPs.

The Committee can not provide more detailed information referring to the commercial secret of the project.

The Committee confirmed that representatives of Liglass Traiding have already arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a detailed study of the construction of Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower stations. Next week, the owner of the company will come to the country to answer all questions from journalists.