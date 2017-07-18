14:30
+30
USD 69.43
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.18
English

Liglass Traiding has €400 million on its account

Liglass Traiding has €400 million on its account. This information was confirmed by the press service of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

It is noted that the funds are on the account in the Czech Unicredit Bank. The Committee stressed that this information about its financial capabilities was provided by Liglass Traiding itself during the tender for small HPPs.

The Committee can not provide more detailed information referring to the commercial secret of the project.

The Committee confirmed that representatives of Liglass Traiding have already arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a detailed study of the construction of Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower stations. Next week, the owner of the company will come to the country to answer all questions from journalists.

Earlier, journalists of the Czech Republic found out that Liglass Traiding was practically unknown to anyone in the country and has never been engaged in projects in hydropower industry. According to them, this company was almost bankrupt.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Czechs ready to invest $ 400 million in construction of Upper-Naryn cascade
Czech company to built Upper-Naryn HPP cascade
Boeing 747 crash. Money and distribution
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 27.1 million
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise