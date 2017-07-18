11:39
English

Presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov spends most of all from electoral fund

Omurbek Babanov, the presidential candidate, spends most of all money from the electoral fund. The Central Election Commission’s website contains information on the movement of funds of the candidates for the main political post.

From the moment of self-nomination, 12 million soms were transferred to the account of Omurbek Babanov, 5,722,000 were already spent.

Temir Sariev received 3 million. He spent 772,735 soms.

Arstanbek Abdyldaev, better known as the author of the famous «winter will not be», spent 190,000 out of 245,000 in his electoral fund.

Kamila Sharshekeeva did not send anything so far. She has 40,000 soms in her fund.

Rita Karasartova spent 16,069 out of 35,400 som in her electoral fund.

Pensioner Zamira Muratbekova has 391 soms on her account. She did not spend it yet.

As of today, 25 self-nominated candidates submitted applications to CEC. The CEC also received five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders for the presidency.
