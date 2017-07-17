18:07
+29
USD 69.48
EUR 79.27
RUB 1.16
English

Patrol police to be reformed again

«The Security Council proposed to reform the Main Directorate of the Patrol Police and make appropriate changes to the regime of its operation," Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov said after the meeting of the Security Council.

According to him, it is proposed to exclude functions not belonging to the Main Directorate from its duties. Its task will be exclusively the traffic safety.

«We want the mechanisms of qualitative analysis of the causes and conditions of the traffic accidents will be worked out for their further eradication. We want to use an open complex when recruiting new employees to the patrol police. A program of training and retraining of patrol police staff will be created. These measures will contribute to the growth of professionalism," Zhenish Razakov said.

He shared plans that the patrol police employees will be equipped with tablets with a single database of vehicles, drivers, road accidents and other information.

«Employees look at the technical condition of cars, participate in the meeting of the Commission for the repurposing of cars. We think that these are superfluous functions. Via the Main Directorate of the Patrol Police, we need to get a good analysis center for the causes of traffic accidents. We want to minimize contact between the driver and employees. This approach will enable us to exclude the practice of withdrawal driving licenses," Secretary of the Security Council Temir Jumakadyrov said.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
National Energy Holding listed among strategic facilities
586 patrol officers brought to responsibility since beginning of 2017
Cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman placed on Bishkek-Osh road
UN estimates approximate number of IS militants
Defense Council of Kyrgyzstan transformed into Security Council
Kyrgyz Defense Council may be renamed again
Bomb in Patrol Police Department of Bishkek not found
Bomb threat at Bishkek Patrol Police Department
Security Council’s Secretary, his deputy appointed
Popular
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise
First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan