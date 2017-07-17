16:04
Money for victims of plane crash in Dachi SU distributed

The funds collected for victims of the plane crash in Dachi SU community were distributed. Some of them have already bought apartments. The Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told journalists today.

According to him, the money in the form of compensation to the victims should come one of these days. There is already an agreement with the Turkish company about its size. The government commission should close this topic before the end of July — beginning of August.

«I can not voice the amount of compensation, but it is good and will satisfy all parties. Victims will build houses in other places. But we have information that many of them have already bought apartments for the funds received. I can not voice the number of people who bought housing. No problems left. All the obligations that the government has undertaken are fulfilled," Kubatbek Boronov concluded.
