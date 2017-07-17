Receipt of applications from presidential candidates to end on July 31

Receipt of applications from presidential candidates will end on July 31. The Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, from August 1, applicants for the highest political post will begin to prepare a full package of documents for submission to CEC. They have to collect signatures (not less than 40,000), make electoral deposit in the amount of one million soms and pass the state language test.

Earlier, August 15 was indicated as the last day for receiving applications from candidates.

«We could vary the terms without violating the Constitution. That is, we finish accepting applications not two months before the voting date (October 15), but for two and a half. Thus, starting from September 1, we begin registration of candidates and by September 9 we must publish a list of those who will run for election and those who will be refused for some reason," CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev explained to 24.kg news agency.

He added that the CEC has no right to withdraw candidates from the race three days before the election.

As of today, 25 self-nominees have already applied. The CEC also received five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders for the presidency.