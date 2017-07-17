16:03
+29
USD 69.48
EUR 79.27
RUB 1.16
English

CEC registers authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov

The Central Election Commission registered authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The decision was made today at the meeting.

The interests of the presidential candidate from SDPK will be represented by 41 people. The Central Electoral Commission also registered representatives of Arslanbek Maliev. Both applicants submitted their applications the day before.

Up to date, 25 candidates for presidential office have submitted applications for self-nomination. The CEC also recieved five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Receipt of applications from presidential candidates to end on July 31
Countrymen collect electoral pledge for candidate Adakhan Madumarov
Arslanbek Maliev - another self-nominee for presidential post
Director of ShMatrix LLC also wants to become president
Another self-nominee intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
2,300 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan for elections
471.4 million soms allocated for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev: I really do not know who will become new president
Another candidate for presidency appears
CEC refuses to accept documents of Kuttubek Beshbakov
Popular
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise
First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan