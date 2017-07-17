CEC registers authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov

The Central Election Commission registered authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The decision was made today at the meeting.

The interests of the presidential candidate from SDPK will be represented by 41 people. The Central Electoral Commission also registered representatives of Arslanbek Maliev. Both applicants submitted their applications the day before.

Up to date, 25 candidates for presidential office have submitted applications for self-nomination. The CEC also recieved five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders.