Karateka from Kyrgyzstan win 6 medals at Asian Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the Asian Karate-Do WKF Championship, which ended in Astana city ( Kazakhstan ). Asian Karate Federation informed.

About 1,000 sportsmen from 35 countries took part in the competitions. The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic got three silver and three bronze medals. Dilnaz Sootbaeva (weight category up to 47 kg ) and Kalysbek Nurlanbek uulu (up to 57 kg ) took the 2nd place in Kumite among cadets. Kymbat Toytonova was the 2nd among the youth in weight up to 61 kg .