Former member of the interim government of Kyrgyzstan , Azimbek Beknazarov, is going to become president of the country. An extraordinary kurultai of the association of the national-patriotic forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is held in the Sports Palace today. The agenda includes one issue — nomination of a single candidate for the presidency.

The delegates of the kurultai speak for the Chairman of Permanent People’s Council Azimbek Beknazarov.

He said that he decided to participate in the 2017 elections in order to create a political system of national revival of the Kyrgyz people together with representatives of other nationalities.

Azimbek Beknazarov runs for the post of head of state as self-nominated candidate.