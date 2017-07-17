Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to operate new flights to Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to operate new flights to Issyk-Kul . This issue was discussed in Tashkent by officials of the aviation services of two countries.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic , there is an intention to increase the number of flights from Tashkent and possibly other cities of the neighboring country to Tamchi Airport ( Issyk-Kul region).

The transport workers of the two countries also considered the possibility of expanding the geography of flights through Kyrgyzstan to the third countries and accrediting the administration offices of Kyrgyz airlines in Uzbekistan .

The first plane which arrived from Tashkent landed on July 4 at Tamchi airport.

The flight was performed by Uzbekistan Airways. 190 people arrived, they are mostly tourists.