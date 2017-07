Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov became the single candidate for the presidency. Speaking at the SDPK congress, he outlined Kyrgyzstan 's priorities in foreign policy.

According to him, Russia remains the key partner for the Kyrgyz Republic , but Kyrgyzstan is ready to develop cooperation with China and other countries in the framework of integration projects such as the SCO, the United Energy System and the »One Way One Way.” »Priority for us is the issue of completing the process of delimitation and demarcation,” he said.

He added that he is ready to run for president. The audience supported this intention with loud applause and an approving whistle.

Today there are two issues on the agenda: the nomination of a presidential candidate and the report of the party.