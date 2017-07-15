Farid Niyazov admits that there are shortcomings in work of SDPK

Former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov, speaking at the SDPK congress today, acknowledged that the Social Democrats have shortcomings in their work, which they should combat.

According to him, it is necessary to raise the professional level of the staff. Farid Niyazov also noted that the SDPK is the backbone of President Almazbek Atambayev and the main conductor of his course. “We, Social Democrats, know what a difficult task it is to be a support, but we will continue to move in this direction,” he said.

Farid Niyazov added that this year unprecedented presidential elections will take place in Kyrgyzstan , when a strong, self-confident, able-bodied head of state at the peak of his popularity will give way to a new popularly elected president.

Today, recall, there are two questions on the agenda of the congress: the party's report and the nomination of a presidential candidate.