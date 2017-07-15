12:36
+28
USD 69.48
EUR 79.27
RUB 1.16
English

Farid Niyazov admits that there are shortcomings in work of SDPK

Former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov, speaking at the SDPK congress today, acknowledged that the Social Democrats have shortcomings in their work, which they should combat.

According to him, it is necessary to raise the professional level of the staff. Farid Niyazov also noted that the SDPK is the backbone of President Almazbek Atambayev and the main conductor of his course. “We, Social Democrats, know what a difficult task it is to be a support, but we will continue to move in this direction,” he said.

Farid Niyazov added that this year unprecedented presidential elections will take place in Kyrgyzstan, when a strong, self-confident, able-bodied head of state at the peak of his popularity will give way to a new popularly elected president.

Today, recall, there are two questions on the agenda of the congress: the party's report and the nomination of a presidential candidate.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Chynybai Tursunbekov to nominate his candidacy for presidency. SDPK boos him
Director of ShMatrix LLC also wants to become president
Another self-nominee intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
2,300 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan for elections
List of participating in elections voters includes 2,893,453 people
9,500 operators to identify citizens at upcoming elections
SDPK: Renat Samudinov has no right to assume status of leader of youth wing
Atambayev: I really do not know who will become new president
Another candidate for presidency appears
CEC registers 137 representatives of Babanov
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016