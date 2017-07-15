12:36
Two films from Kyrgyzstan to compete for prizes of XIII Muslim Film Festival

Two films from Kyrgyzstan will compete for the prizes of the 13th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. The competition program of the festival posted on its website.

According to it, the short-list included a short feature film »Olzho” of Bolsunbek Taalaibek uulu and a full-length documentary »Letters from the Pamir” of Zhanyl Zhusupzhan.

The program of the festival chooses the best films of the world cinema, calling for good, peace and justice, regardless of the author's religion.

The list includes 60 films (in six categories) from 27 countries. All of them correspond to the theme of the festival »Through dialogue of cultures to a culture of dialogue”. In total, 782 applications from 61 countries of the world were accepted this year.

The film forum will be held from September 5 to 11. 
