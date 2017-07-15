More than ton of drugs seized in Sokuluk district

More than 1 ton of narcotic drugs were seized in the Sokuluk district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the employees of the service for combating illegal drug trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic have revealed the fact of cultivation of cannabis by a resident of one of the villages.

During the inspection of the territory of the sheepfold shed, located in Zhylamysh village, belonging to the 54-year-old O.S., the police found 7,340 cannabis bushes.

The owner carefully kept the plants, watered, tied. According to the results of the study, seized plants are drug-containing.

The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.